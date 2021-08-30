Israeli Soldiers Brutally Beat Palestinian Student at Checkpoint in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces today brutally beat a Palestinian school student in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Raed Tamimi told WAFA that Israeli forces stopped his 14-year-old son, Muntaser, near the Abu al-Rish military checkpoint, west of the Ibrahimi Mosque, as the latter was on his way to his school, searched his school bag and then brutally assaulted him, inflicting bruises in his head.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development. These attacks are prevalent in the most vulnerable areas of the West Bank – Area C, the Israel-controlled H2 area of Hebron, and East Jerusalem.

The city of Hebron, which houses the Ibrahimi Mosque, is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers who live in compounds heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Palestinians of the city face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis with at least 32 permanent and partial checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets.

