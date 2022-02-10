Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Palestinians in Jericho

Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces shot and wounded two Palestinian youths during a demonstration in Ein El-Sultan Refugee Camp in Jericho city.

Urgent| Press sources: "Clashes erupt between youths and the occupation forces in the vicinity of Ein Al-Sultan refugee camp in Jericho, coinciding with the arrival of settlers to perform Talmudic rituals inside a synagogue in the area." #جيش_فلسطين_الالكتروني — Sandra Twang (@SandraTwang) February 9, 2022

They were then transported to the hospital where their condition was said to be moderate.

According to the sources, the demonstration was staged in protest against Israeli occupation forces stationed near a Jewish synagogue in Ein El Sultan Camp to provide protection for Jewish settlers visiting the site.

Occupation forces fired live rounds, tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the Palestinian protesters, who responded by burning tires.

Israeli forces opened fire, on Wednesday, towards Palestinian young men who protested the incursion of illegal Israeli settlers into the Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, in #Jericho city, in the Jordan Valleyhttps://t.co/Y4tiK0yTHb pic.twitter.com/Q4EHJaVpQS — Aoude (@AoudeA) February 9, 2022

Several protesters were treated at the scene from tear-gas suffocation, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The PRCS said its crew dealt with seven injuries, including one by rubber-coated steel bullets fired by the Israeli army during the protests.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)