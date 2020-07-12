Israeli Forces Injure Eight Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli forces injured eight Palestinians on Saturday during a raid of the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Isawiya, said the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The occupation forces raided the neighborhood, provoking clashes with local Palestinian protesters.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at civilians, injuring some of them and causing others, including a pregnant woman, to suffocate from gas inhalation.

Israeli Occupation Forces assaulting Palestinian residents in Al- Issawiya village in the Occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/O7UDOJF40g — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) July 8, 2020

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)