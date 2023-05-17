Palestinians Injured as Jewish Settlers Storm Tomb of Joseph in Nablus (VIDEO)

Several Palestinians were injured by bullets and dozens suffocated by tear gas as Israeli forces cleared the way for illegal Jewish settlers to storm the tomb of Joseph, east of Nablus, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, The New Arab reported.

Local sources told The New Arab’s sister site al-Araby al-Jadeed that the Israeli troops occupied the residential areas around the tomb to “protect” the Jewish settlers.

Israeli snipers were positioned on the roofs of surrounding buildings and began shooting live fire at local youths in the street, while tear gas was fired around the area and into homes.

Highlights from Nablus| Israeli occupation forces secured the entry of its settlers into Joseph Tomb. Heavy gunfire exchange erupted & clashes were recorded in different parts of East Nablus Summary: A house was burned by Israeli bombs، 37 injured incl 4 by Israeli bullets pic.twitter.com/vJb0hjG3sD — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 17, 2023

Several Palestinians were injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to Nablus Red Crescent director Ahmed Gibreel.

More than 80 Palestinians were treated for tear gas-related injuries, he added.

The tomb of Joseph, which is venerated by Muslims, Christians, Samaritans, and Jews, is the site of regular illegal incursions by Jewish settlers.

(PC, The New Arab)