Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire near Jenin

A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday in the town of Yabad, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that 25-year-old Mohammad Tawfiq Badarna, who was critically injured earlier in the day during an Israeli army raid, has died of his wounds.

Badarna was moved to the Ibn Sina hospital with a critical injury to the chest and he was later pronounced dead, according to the ministry.

Reports from Jenin said Israeli soldiers raided the town in the early afternoon hours and surrounded a house, calling on its occupants to come out and turn themselves in.

Armed clashes, meanwhile, broke out between the soldiers and gunmen which resulted in the killing of Badarna and the injury of another before the soldiers left the town after arresting one person.

