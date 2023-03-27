Israeli Forces Injure Six Palestinians during Military Raid in Jericho

Israeli occupation forces injured at least six Palestinians, including a child, on Monday during a military raid into the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp to the south of Jericho city, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ibrahim Abu Dahook told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces raided the camp, surrounded a house, and detained a Palestinian man, spurring clashes with residents. The man is the father of two sons who were recently killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters toward Palestinian residents and their homes, shooting and injuring four people, including a child, with live ammunition. Two others were shot and injured by rubber-coated steel bullets.

The majority of injuries were in the lower extremities, according to the Director of Jericho Governmental Hospital, Nasser Al-Anani.

(WAFA, PC)