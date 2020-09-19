Israeli Forces Injure Three Palestinians, Including Journalists, in Kafr Qaddum

At least three Palestinians, including a journalist, were injured by rubber-coated rounds today as Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated rounds and teargas canisters towards the protesters, injuring three of them, including a journalist identified as Mohammad Fawzi.

Several other protesters suffocated from teargas inhalation.

For many years, Palestinians have been organizing weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddum to demonstrate against Israel’s continued closure of the village’s main entrance, as well as against the growing colonial Israeli settlement activities.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)