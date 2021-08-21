Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Technicians in Masafer Yatta

Jewish settler violence against Palestinian shepherds is routine in the Masafer Yatta Area. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli soldiers today attacked a team of Palestinian technicians from the Land Settlement Authority while they were surveying land in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fouad al-Imour, from the Protection and Steadfastness Committee in Masafer Yatta and the South Hebron Hills, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at the surveyors while they were working near the illegal Avigal settlement, built on Palestinian land, in the Umm al-Shaqhan area, east of Yatta.

Al-Imour said the staff suffered from tear gas suffocation and were treated at the location.

Israel does not allow Palestinians to work in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under full Israeli military control.

