Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians Injured (LIVE BLOG)

Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Friday morning and attacked Palestinian worshippers performing the dawn prayer causing over 150 injuries.

Videos circulating online showed Israeli forces firing tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian worshippers, while Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the mosque.

Friday, April 15, 11:30 am (GMT +3)

Al-Makassed hospital in East Jerusalem said they had received 40 injured people from Al-Aqsa, two of them with critical injuries.

Friday, April 15, 11:00 am (GMT +3)

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service, at least 152 Palestinians were injured in the attack.

The majority of the wounded were transferred to hospitals. One of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

Friday, April 15, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

According to Al-Jazeera correspondent Najwan al-Samri, “Israeli police forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound without pretext and assaulted worshippers near the Qibly prayer hall following the morning prayer.”

Friday, April 15, 6:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli forces break into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City and thousands of Palestinian worshippers performing the dawn prayer.

