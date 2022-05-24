WATCH: Infant Injured as Jewish Settlers Spray Pepper on Palestinian Vehicle

May 24, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An infant was injured when Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian vehicle in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian infant was seriously hurt on Monday night when Jewish settlers attacked his parents’ car in the occupied West Bank and sprayed it with pepper gas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, told  WAFA that Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian commuters on a road linking Jenin and Nablus districts and pepper-spraying one of the cars, causing the infant to suffocate.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where he was reported in serious condition.

Illegal Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, regularly attack Palestinian commuters and villages in the occupied territories, and they are rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*