WATCH: Infant Injured as Jewish Settlers Spray Pepper on Palestinian Vehicle

A Palestinian infant was seriously hurt on Monday night when Jewish settlers attacked his parents’ car in the occupied West Bank and sprayed it with pepper gas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, told WAFA that Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian commuters on a road linking Jenin and Nablus districts and pepper-spraying one of the cars, causing the infant to suffocate.

🇮🇱 settlers just attacked Palestinian civilian cars and injured an infant.

THEY PEPPER SPRAYED A FREAKING NEW BORN. pic.twitter.com/3PTIflXSR3 — #UncensorPalestine (@MariamBarghouti) May 23, 2022

The infant was rushed to the hospital where he was reported in serious condition.

An infant was injured when settlers attacked citizens’ vehicles on the road between Jenin and Nablus, and sprayed their vehicles with pepper gas#Palestine#IsraeliCrimes

pic.twitter.com/cV2cAglkg8 — Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) May 23, 2022

Illegal Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, regularly attack Palestinian commuters and villages in the occupied territories, and they are rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)