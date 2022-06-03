Israeli Forces Kill 17-Year-Old Palestinian Boy near Ramallah

Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy on Thursday, near the Israeli apartheid wall in the village of al-Midya, west of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the boy, identified as Odeh Mohammad Odeh, was brought to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. However, attempts to save his life failed and he quickly succumbed to his wounds.

Broken-hearted mother of Odeh Mohammad during his funeral. The 17-year-old Palestinian child was killed yesterday by Israeli forces in Al-Midya village, west of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/j6DOavV4rd — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 3, 2022

Four Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank in 48 hours. Odeh is the 63rd Palestinian killed by Isreali forces this year.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)