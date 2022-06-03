Israeli Minister Advances Plan to Increase Number of Settlers in Naqab

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has advanced a plan to increase Jewish settler homes in occupied Naqab and Jaleel, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the Regional Planning and Construction Council is slated to discuss Shaked’s plan, which is planned to add 10,000 settler homes in these two areas, next week.

Safa news agency reported Israeli Hayom as saying that the plan aims at increasing the number of settlers in the two areas by 50 percent – raising the number of settler families from 400 to 600.

The plan also aims at raising the number of settler homes in Haifa and Ashkelon by 30 percent, and in the center of Israel by 15 percent.

Israeli reports: "The Israeli government is scheduled tomorrow to vote on a plan proposed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to build ten new Jewish-only settlements in the occupied Naqab region." pic.twitter.com/FCpW1yak0A — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 26, 2022

According to Shaked’s plan, homes in the Naqab and Jaleel are to be doubled by dividing already existing homes without making any change to the property status of these homes.

Israeli authorities have been putting restrictions on the Palestinian neighborhoods in Jaleel while, at the same time, they confiscate wide swathes of the Palestinian-owned lands under several pretexts.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)