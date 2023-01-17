Gaza Activists Rally in Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners

January 17, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
A sit-in in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners was held in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A sit-in in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners was held in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City on Monday.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent attended the rally, which was held under the banner, “Our Prisoners, Our Souls”.

Participants held posters with pictures of the prisoners as well as banners with hashtags in support of the prisoners and their struggle.

Organizers told the Palestine Chronicle that they are trying to expose the inhumane Israeli practices carried out by Israel’s prison administration.

They also called on the international community to protect Palestinian prisoners from continued Israeli abuses. 

(Palestine Chronicle)

