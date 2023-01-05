Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child near Nablus

A Palestinian child has been killed by Israeli forces during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that a large unit of Israeli forces broke into the eastern area of Nablus, sparking confrontations with local residents.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, sound, and gas canisters at citizens, killing Amer Abu Zaytoun, 16, after shooting him in the head.

During the raid, Israeli forces also detained former prisoner Hasan Arayshi.

With the killing of Abu Zaytoun, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to four.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)