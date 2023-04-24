Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Jericho

Suleiman Ayesh, 20, died of the critical wounds he sustained by the Israeli forces' live fire during an Israeli military incursion into the Aqbet Jaber camp. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man died of the critical wounds he sustained by Israeli gunfire at dawn Monday in the Aqbet Jaber refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jericho Remains under Israeli Military Siege for Second Day in a Row (VIDEO)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that a Palestinian youth, who was identified as 2o-year-old Suleiman Ayesh, died of the critical wounds he sustained by the Israeli forces’ live fire during an Israeli military incursion into the Aqbet Jaber camp.

Ayesh’s body was kept in custody by the Israeli army.

Medical sources confirmed the injury of three others, one of whom was detained despite his injuries.

(PC, WAFA)

