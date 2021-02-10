Israeli Forces Launch Arrest Campaign in West Bank, Detain 30 Palestinians

Israeli forces carried out large-scale detention raids across the West Bank on Wednesday, detaining 30 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local and security sources confirmed that Israeli forces rounded up five Palestinians after ransacking their families’ houses in the town of Ein Yabrud, northeast of Ramallah city.

The soldiers also detained two others after storming and searching their houses in the town of al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya, northeast of the city.

Israeli military vehicles stormed the village of Beitin, northeast of the city, where soldiers rounded up six others.

In Jerusalem district, Israeli forces re-arrested a former prisoner in a raid in the town of al-Eizariya. This came as Israeli police detained another Palestinian after breaking into his house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya.

Among the arrested citizens is a human rights activist as well as former prisoners. #Palestine #arrests https://t.co/oykMH597vZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 10, 2021

In Bethlehem district, the Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committee, Ahmad Salah, confirmed an Israeli military raid in the town of al-Khader, resulting in the detention of two former prisoners.

In Hebron district, the sources said that Israeli troops conducted a raid in Sa‘ir town, east of Hebron (Al-Khalil), detaining three Palestinians, including a nonviolent activist with the Popular Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees, Khaled Suleiman al-Adra, 50.

The soldiers conducted a similar raid in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, resulting in the detention of another.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS). Muntaser Samour. said that Israeli forces barged their way into the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, where they detained three Palestinians.

During the ensuing confrontations, Israeli soldiers opened fire toward the local youngsters who attempted to block their passage. No injuries were reported though.

Soldiers also forced their way into the town of Kafr Ra‘i, northwest of Jenin, where they re-arrested a former prisoner.

In the meantime, Israeli soldiers manning Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus city, detained three Palestinians after stopping their vehicle at the checkpoint.

The detainees were identified as residents of the Balata refugee camp. Two others were detained in separate raids in the Nablus neighborhoods of al-Quds Street and Ad-Dahyeh.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)