Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Thursday killed a Palestinian man in the village of Beit Duqqu, near Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Ministry announced that Daoud Rayyan, a 42-year-old father of seven, succumbed to the wounds he sustained after being shot in the heart by Israeli troops.

Confrontations broke out in Beit Duqqu after Israeli forces stormed the village to search the family house of Habes Rayyan.

Habes, 54, was killed on Wednesday at a military checkpoint near Ramallah and was accused of carrying out a car-ramming attack.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)