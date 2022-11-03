Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Jerusalem’s Old City

Israeli forces on Friday killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli police opened fire at a Palestinian young man in the vicinity of the Bab al-Majlis area in the Old City.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Amer Halabiyeh, an undergraduate student at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Birzeit University, succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Israeli forces claimed that Halabiyeh stabbed and moderately injured a police officer while being examined near the Bab al-Majlis area.

In the wake of the alleged attack, police, she added, closed all the entrances leading to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, stopped and inspected vehicles of Palestinian residents of Jerusalem at the Bab al-Amoud area, and denied Palestinians access to the Old City.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)