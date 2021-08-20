Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinians in Hebron

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces today detained four Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into Yatta town, where they rounded up a father along with his two sons and ransacked several houses, turning them upside down.

Israeli soldiers manning Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus city, stopped and rounded up another Palestinian from Hebron city.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

