Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinians in Hebron

Israeli forces today detained four Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into Yatta town, where they rounded up a father along with his two sons and ransacked several houses, turning them upside down.

Israeli forces raided the Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and detained a father along with his two sons, searching and ransacking several houses. The forces also detained another Palestinian, near Huwara checkpoint.https://t.co/ZpuC3z3eMP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 20, 2021

Israeli soldiers manning Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus city, stopped and rounded up another Palestinian from Hebron city.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)