Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Omar Abu Assab, a 16-year-old schoolboy from the town of Issawiyah, just outside of Jerusalem, was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, The New Arab reported.

Israel claims he attempted to stab two Israeli policemen.

BREAKING: Our field researchers are investigating the killing of Palestinian teenager Omar Abu Assab in the old city of occupied East Jerusalem. We will post an update once we can confirm the details. pic.twitter.com/Erkmqvi9Qv — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) November 17, 2021

Palestinians in Jerusalem “can’t have any life because of the Israeli occupation”, said Ibrahim Abu Assab, Omar’s father.

Ibrahim also told The New Arab that he only learned about his son’s death while being questioned in Israeli detention.

“Israeli forces came at night and arrested me, my wife and my older son”, he explained. “They took us to a detention center and separated us into different rooms. They interrogated me about my son’s habits and his daily life as well as about our family for several hours. Only in the last five minutes did the Israeli interrogator tell me that my son attacked two policemen and was killed”.

zionist occupation forces arrested the father, mother & brother of the Palestinian martyr child Omar Abu Assab, during storming their home in occupied Jerusalem. Omar Abu Assab (16 years old)has been shot dead by zionist occupation today.#SavePalestine pic.twitter.com/mmBWxrs5AL — Palestine | فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@Palestine2heros) November 17, 2021

Tensions in Jerusalem between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians have been high in the past months, especially in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and at the Damascus Gate areas, where the Israeli police have clashed with Palestinian youths to prevent them from gathering in the public space.

Tensions rose further after the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem resumed bulldozing works at the Yusufiyah cemetery, razing graves and clashing with Palestinians.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)