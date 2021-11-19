Children Hold Vigil in Gaza to Demand Release of Palestinian Minors in Israeli Prisons

November 19, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. (Photo: File)

Children in Gaza held a vigil on Thursday demanding that the international community pressure Israeli authorities to release Palestinian minors in Israeli prisons, Anadolu News Agency reports.

“We demand the intervention of the international community and human rights organizations to release children detained in Israeli jails,” Farah Salim, 11, said at the vigil, held by the General Authority for Youth and Culture (government) ahead of World’s Children Day on November 20.

Farah, who lost her right leg during the last Israeli offensive on Gaza in May, said dozens of Palestinian children in Israeli prisons are deprived of their basic rights, including visits.

She added that 66 children were killed in Gaza by Israeli warplanes in May along with 1,948 children and women who were injured.

Farah also stressed the necessity to stop Israeli violations to allow children free movement and allow parents to visit them in jail.

Palestinian NGOs that follow prisoners’ affairs said that, as of October, 4,650 Palestinians are detained in Israeli jails, including 34 females, 160 minors and 500 held under administrative detention policy without charges or trial.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*