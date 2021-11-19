WATCH: Dozens of Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid East Jerusalem Neighborhood

Israeli police Thursday night conducted a massive raid in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, resulting in dozens of injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and medical sources told WAFA that scores of heavily-armed police officers barged their way into the neighborhood, which lies on the eastern slopes of Jerusalem, blocked the main artery of the already congested neighborhood, and deliberately opened fire not only at protestors but also directly at Palestinian houses.

Israeli occupation forces yesterday violently assaulted and arrested a Palestinian youth during a raid of the neighborhood of Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem. The forced injured over 100 Palestinian residents during this raid. pic.twitter.com/TsCtu4l3nT — The Inside- Palestine (@TInsidePal) November 19, 2021

The Israeli raid ignited confrontations, with local protestors throwing rocks and bundles of firebombs towards the police.

Director of al-Amal Ambulance Society, Abdul-Majid Taha, confirmed that medics provided treatment to 17 Palestinians who were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets in various parts of their bodies, 11 others who suffered burns from Israeli gas bombs and concussion grenades, in addition to 13 others who fell while being chased by the police officers, including two who sustained fractures in their extremities.

He added that medics also provided treatment to 95 Palestinians, including women and children, who suffered the effects of tear gas inhalation.

On Thursday, police gunned down 16-year-old Omar Abu Assab from the neighborhood after he allegedly stabbed two officers in the al-Wad Street, in Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

Watch | Palestinian freedom fighters launch fireworks at Israeli occupation forces during a raid at the neighborhood of Issawiya, in occupied #Jerusalem.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/jg3enEBO2Y — Ramy Abdeljabbar 🐱🐶🇺🇸🇵🇸 (@Ramdog1980) November 18, 2021

For the residents of Issawiyeh, a Palestinian village of some 20,000, Israeli police vehicles have become an everyday reality on the neighborhood streets, while police drones fly above – surveilling each move of the neighborhood’s residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)