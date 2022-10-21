Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Jenin

October 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Salah Bikri, 19, had shaved his hair in solidarity with Oday Tamimi before being killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday night, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli forces stormed Jenin city, raided several buildings, and deployed snipers on their rooftops, leading to confrontations with the residents.

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian residents with live ammunition, shooting and injuring at least four people, including one seriously in the neck.

Salah Briki, 19, later succumbed to his critical wounds.

The killing of Briki brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year to 175, including 41 minors.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*