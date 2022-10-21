Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday night, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli forces stormed Jenin city, raided several buildings, and deployed snipers on their rooftops, leading to confrontations with the residents.

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian residents with live ammunition, shooting and injuring at least four people, including one seriously in the neck.

Salah Briki, 19, later succumbed to his critical wounds.

The killing of Briki brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year to 175, including 41 minors.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)