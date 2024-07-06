From Defense to Offense – Resistance Roundup – Day 273

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 273rd day of war, Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza moved from defensive operations to direct attacks on Israeli targets.

In one single operation, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has managed to eliminate ten Israeli soldiers from zero distance, in what the group described as a ‘complex operation’ in the Shejaiyha neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The most dramatic video, however, was released by the Al-Quds Brigades, documenting a sneak attack at a house in Shejaiyha, which was earlier occupied by Israeli soldiers.

The dramatic scene showed Palestinian fighters opening fire at the invading soldiers, followed by the aftermath of the battle.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in sniping a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of Tal Zorob west of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Nazaz Street in the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters reported that yesterday they eliminated 10 Zionist soldiers in a complex operation east of Al-Nazaz Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. “They targeted a building where a Zionist force was fortified with a TBG shell, then advanced towards the targeted building and eliminated the remaining members of the force at close range. “During their withdrawal, they detonated an explosive device inside the building. Subsequently, helicopter aviation intervened to evacuate the dead and injured soldiers. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the middle of Baghdad Street in the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen firing a SAM-7 missile towards Israeli aircraft in Gaza City, in collaboration with with the Martyr Abdulqader Al-Husseini Brigades.

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, targeted the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with several short-range rockets. “A large number of Al-Qassam fighters raided the fortified enemy operations headquarters southeast of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah with anti-fortification shells, anti-personnel shells, sniping operations, and medium machine guns. The operation resulted in several enemy soldiers being killed and injured.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a position of Zionist soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City. “We targeted Zionist soldiers stationed at the Rafah crossing gate with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded with a barrage of regular and heavy mortar shells the Zionist soldiers and vehicles advancing in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City. “We, in cooperation with the Ansar Brigades, bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Shuja’iyya neighborhood with a barrage of mortar shells. “In joint operation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, we bombed the kibbutz and the enemy operations command headquarters in Nahal Oz with a rocket barrage. “WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds displays scenes of a raid carried out by its fighters on a Zionist force from point-blank range inside a home in Shuja’iyya neighborhood.”

The Al-Quds Brigades published footage of a raid carried out by its fighters on a zionist force from point-blank range inside a home in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:30 on Friday, 05/07/2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 on Friday, 05/07/2024, targeted the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 on Friday, 05/07/2024, targeted the Ramia site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 05-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 05-07-2024, bombed headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 05-07-2024, bombed the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division at the Eilit barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 05-07-2024, bombed the settlement of Margaliot with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.”

