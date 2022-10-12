Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Hebron (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager was killed Wednesday afternoon after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the Arroub refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Osama Mahmoud Adawi, 18, was shot in the abdomen by multiple bullets during clashes in the Arroub camp and later died at the hospital.

Another youth was injured in Arroub and admitted to the hospital. He was reported in moderate condition.

In Ramallah, two Palestinians were admitted to the Palestine Medical Complex, one with severe injuries after being hit by a live bullet in the shoulder. Another Palestinian youth was hit in the abdomen and reported in moderate condition.

#BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces shot dead Palestinian youth Usama Adawi, 18-year-old, in al-Arroub refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/z2CZdGtGEY — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 12, 2022

Earlier today, a 22-year-old youth was hit in the eye by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Palestinian residents at the northern entrance of Bethlehem.

استشهاد الفتى أسامة محمود عدوي (18 عاما)، إثر إصابته برصاص الاحتلال خلال المواجهات مع جيش الاحتلال في مخيم العروب شمال الخليل. pic.twitter.com/hLxSHd1CLf — Hisham Abu Shaqrah هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) October 12, 2022

In all cases, Palestinians protested against the tight Israeli closure and collective punishment policy against the Shuafat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)