Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Nablus

A young Palestinian man succumbed Wednesday evening to critical wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli forces in Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that all attempts to save the life of Mohammed Abu Koshk, 22, failed.

Abu Koshk was hit in the abdomen by a live bullet, during an Israeli military incursion on Tuesday night.

In the same raid, Israeli occupation forces also killed 16-year-old Ahmed Shehada.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year to 201.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)