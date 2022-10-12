Following Boycott Pressure, Uruguayan National Football Team Cancels Trip to Israel

October 12, 2022 Articles, Features
Uruguay football team officially announced that they are not going to play in Israel as was previously scheduled. (Image: Coordinacion por Palestina, Supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pro-Palestine activists in Uruguay celebrated a major victory on Wednesday as their country’s football team officially announced that they were not going to play in Israel as was previously scheduled.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, the Uruguayan group,  Coordinación por Palestina (Coordination for Palestine), said that Uruguay’s Football Association (AUF) announced that it is not going to Israel following intense pressure. 

“In these months, the AUF received four letters from Palestinian football clubs and associations, explaining the continuous and serious aggressions that Israel commits against Palestinian football and sports,” the group said.

The many messages sent to the AUF included a letter from a former coach of the Palestinian national football team, from musician Roger Waters, along with several Palestinian intellectuals, including The Palestine Chronicle editor and author Dr. Ramzy Baroud.

“We are deeply grateful for all the solidarity and support received from so many territories and people,” the group concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

