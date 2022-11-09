Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Nablus

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Wednesday during an Israeli military raid near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 15-year-old Mahdi Hashash was shot during a raid carried out by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers in the area of Joseph’s Tomb.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that 57 Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas bombs fired towards them by the soldiers.

All casualties were moved to the hospital for treatment.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)