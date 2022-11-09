Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian Man near Apartheid Wall in Jenin

Israeli soldiers killed a young Palestinian man on Wednesday, near the apartheid wall, west of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that 29-year-old Rafat Ali Issa was killed after Israeli soldiers opened fire at him.

According to the head of the Red Crescent ambulance service Mahmoud Saadi, Issa, from the village of Sanur, south of Jenin, was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers near the apartheid wall.

Saadi said that Israeli soldiers first detained him and took him to a nearby military camp, before turning him over to the Red Crescent.

Issa was moved to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)