Israeli Forces Block Major Military Checkpoints in Northern West Bank

Israeli forces Tuesday night blocked major checkpoints in the northern West Bank district of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces closed the Shufa checkpoint, which was installed in 2016 between the villages of ‘Izbat Shufah and Shufah on Route 5615, running from southern Tulkarm to Nablus.

POV: You’re a Palestinian in the West Bank commuting to Jerusalem vs an Israeli settler. Israel controls Palestinians’ time, lives and freedom of movement with military checkpoints, roadblocks, fences and other structures of control.#IsraeliApartheidWeek pic.twitter.com/JitMtAKLm0 — Rabet #SaveSheikhJarrah (@rabetbypipd) March 23, 2022

Israeli soldiers also sealed off the al-Kafriyat checkpoint, also known as Jubara checkpoint, which is located on the section of Israel’s apartheid wall and closed to Palestinians, with the exception of farmers with entry permits to the seam zone.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)