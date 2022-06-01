China Threatens to Downgrade Relations with Israel over Jerusalem Post Interview

A senior Chinese diplomat is threatening to downgrade relations with Israel and cut ties with the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, unless it deletes an interview with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister published on Monday.

The paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Yaakov Katz, announced on Twitter yesterday that he “got [a] call from [the] Chinese embassy,” revealing that he is “supposed to take down the story or they will sever ties with The Jerusalem Post and downgrade relations with the State of Israel. Needless to say, the story ain’t going anywhere.”

REPORT: China Threatens To ‘Downgrade’ Diplomatic Relations With Israel https://t.co/GfFNkshN8a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2022

In the exclusive interview with the Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, he warned that Israel is relying too much on China and that Beijing is also preparing to invade Taiwan.

This is not the first time the paper has angered China or received condemnation from its embassy, as it was previously condemned after an opinion article was published on 10 May which covered Chinese authorities’ genocide of the Uyghur Muslim population in the north-western province of Xinjiang.

"Israel" is trying to start a fight with the international big leagues, namely #Russia and #China, whilst still hiding behind the #US' shadow. https://t.co/Kv9Ehg2I1b — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 31, 2022

Slamming what it called an “anti-China article written by a ‘Xinjiang independence’ separatist”, the Chinese embassy in Israel stated back then that “We firmly oppose and strongly condemn that the Post, in disregard of the fact that Xinjiang is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, served as a platform for ‘Xinjiang independence’ separatists by publishing their anti-China article.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)