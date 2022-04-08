Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man in Pre-Dawn Firefight near Yafa (VIDEO)

Raad Khazem, 29, was killed by Israeli forces near Yafa. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Friday killed a Palestinian young man during a firefight with members of Israel’s elite Yamam Unit and Shin Bet officers in occupied Yafa, Quds News Network reported.

Local sources confirmed reported that the Palestinian man was later identified as 29-year-old youth Raad Khazem, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli media claimed that Khazem was behind the shooting operation that took place on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Following the shooting, Israeli occupation forces have decided to shut down the Jalama checkpoint near Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, until further notice.

The latest shooting comes only days after similar incidents in the cities of Hadera and Bir al-Saba (Be’er Sheva).

The attacks seem to be linked to a series of high-level diplomatic meetings held in Israel including a recent meeting between foreign ministers from Israel and four Arab countries in the Naqab (Negev).

The unprecedented meeting, criticized by Palestinians as treason, and described by various Palestinian political groups as a ‘summit of shame’ was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(The Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

