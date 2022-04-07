Two Israeli Soldiers Killed, Others Wounded in Latest Tel Aviv Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

Israeli police said that the two attackers were Palestinians from inside Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the two were killed by “undercover officers operating at the scene.”

However, Aljazeera Arabic, citing Israeli sources, reported that one of the attackers had escaped. Additionally, Aljazeera said that the Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth reported, based on Israeli police sources that initial estimates indicate that only one armed person was behind the attack before he managed to escape.”

Haaretz had said that the two killed Israelis are Border Police officers.

eye.on.palestine 🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli Media: Two Israeli settlers were killed and more than 8 were injured in the shooting in Tel Aviv city pic.twitter.com/sdgn7JRPAt — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) April 7, 2022

“At least some of the casualties are members of security forces,” Haaretz reported, in reference to some of the injured.

The latest shooting comes only days after similar incidents in the cities of Hadera and Bir al-Saba (Be’er Sheva).

The attacks seem to be linked to a series of high level diplomatic meetings held in Israel including a recent meeting between foreign ministers from Israel and four Arab countries in the Naqab (Negev).

The unprecedented meeting, criticized by Palestinians as treason, and described by various Palestinian political groups as a ‘summit of shame’ was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(Palestine Chronicle)