Netanyahu Says Judicial Reform Will Return to Government Agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the controversial judicial overhaul will return to the legislative agenda, after the government successfully passed the state budget, Israeli media reported.

“Of course”, Netanyahu said, when he was asked by Israeli Channel 14 if the reform would be resumed.

“We’re already in the middle of it, we’re trying to reach an understanding and I hope we’ll be successful,” Netanyahu said, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid responded by saying: “We have zero trust in him”. Lapid called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to ask for “an immediate, public and clear clarification of (Netanyahu’s) dangerous statement.”

Israeli official Benny Gantz commented was quoted by Haaretz as saying that Netanyahu is “once again drunk with power.”

“I want to remind Netanyahu that stupidity is repeating the same action and expecting different results. If the judicial coup resumes, we’ll shake the country and bring it to a halt,” Gantz reportedly added.

Netanyahu suspended the judicial overhaul in March, after mass protests erupted across Israel and a general strike affected much of the country.

