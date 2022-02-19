Cuban Foreign Minister Condemns Israel’s Evictions in East Jerusalem

February 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. (photo: via Parrilla FB page)

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Saturday Israel’s expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“We strongly condemn the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem by the Israeli government,” Parrilla said in a tweet.

He added that current and future expulsions of Palestinians are “in violation of the UN Charter & the Palestinian people’s right to a sovereign & independent State within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Tensions remained high in the neighborhood over the past week as extreme right-wing Israelis led by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir set up a makeshift office in the neighborhood, provoking its residents and drawing confrontations from time to time.

Following the move, dozens of settlers raided the neighborhood just after midnight, pelting stones at Palestinian homes and damaging cars.

Currently, 37 Palestinian families live in Sheikh Jarrah, six of them are facing imminent eviction. Since 2020, Israeli courts have ordered the eviction of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*