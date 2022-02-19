Cuban Foreign Minister Condemns Israel’s Evictions in East Jerusalem

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Saturday Israel’s expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

We strongly condemn the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem by the Israeli government, in violation of the UN Charter & the Palestinian people's right to a sovereign & independent State within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 19, 2022

He added that current and future expulsions of Palestinians are “in violation of the UN Charter & the Palestinian people’s right to a sovereign & independent State within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Tensions remained high in the neighborhood over the past week as extreme right-wing Israelis led by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir set up a makeshift office in the neighborhood, provoking its residents and drawing confrontations from time to time.

NOW: #Israeli police attacking #Palestinian demonstrators in Sheikh Jarrah in East #Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Several injured from batons. Video source: +972 Magazine pic.twitter.com/xqStseLuki — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 18, 2022

Following the move, dozens of settlers raided the neighborhood just after midnight, pelting stones at Palestinian homes and damaging cars.

Currently, 37 Palestinian families live in Sheikh Jarrah, six of them are facing imminent eviction. Since 2020, Israeli courts have ordered the eviction of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)