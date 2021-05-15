Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Dozens in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man on Friday near Silwad city, east of Ramallah, and another Palestinian was killed in Ya’bad city in Jenin, as confrontations between the Palestinians and the occupation in the West Bank intensified.

More than 20 Palestinians were injured with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces trying to repress protests in Qalqilya, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm. Thus, the number of injuries with rubber bullets and tear gas increased to more than 200, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

So far four Palestinian youth killed in demonstrations across the West Bank, 2 in Salfit, one in Jenin, and one in Silwad. This is all in the course of four hours. #SaveSheikhJarrah #Palestine — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) May 14, 2021

The Israeli occupation said that its forces shot a Palestinian near the Ofra settlement, in the centre of the West Bank, after allegedly attempting to carry out an attack near the area.

Local sources reported that the young man was seriously wounded when the occupation soldiers opened fire at his vehicle. After announcing the young man’s death, clashes broke out in Silwad between the locals and the occupation soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters.

UPDATE: A protest in the small town of Bienne in #Switzerland on Friday was joined by nearly 1000 people. Chants & speeches affirmed full support to the struggle of the #Palestinian people and called for the boycott of #Israel. Protests planned across the country #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/B5Ac8WQDmE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2021

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced the death of a Palestinian man, who remains unidentified to date, after he was shot by the Israeli army during clashes that erupted in the town of Ya’bad (Jenin), indicating that the live bullets were fired at the martyr’s thigh.

A young man was wounded by Israeli forces’ bullets after the residents responded to an attack carried out by settlers from the Yitzhar settlement in the town of Urif, south of Nablus, amid clashes with occupation soldiers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)