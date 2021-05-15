Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Dozens in West Bank

May 15, 2021 Blog, News
Violent clashes erupted in West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man on Friday near Silwad city, east of Ramallah, and another Palestinian was killed in Ya’bad city in Jenin, as confrontations between the Palestinians and the occupation in the West Bank intensified.

More than 20 Palestinians were injured with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces trying to repress protests in Qalqilya, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm. Thus, the number of injuries with rubber bullets and tear gas increased to more than 200, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The Israeli occupation said that its forces shot a Palestinian near the Ofra settlement, in the centre of the West Bank, after allegedly attempting to carry out an attack near the area.

Local sources reported that the young man was seriously wounded when the occupation soldiers opened fire at his vehicle. After announcing the young man’s death, clashes broke out in Silwad between the locals and the occupation soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced the death of a Palestinian man, who remains unidentified to date, after he was shot by the Israeli army during clashes that erupted in the town of Ya’bad (Jenin), indicating that the live bullets were fired at the martyr’s thigh.

A young man was wounded by Israeli forces’ bullets after the residents responded to an attack carried out by settlers from the Yitzhar settlement in the town of Urif, south of Nablus, amid clashes with occupation soldiers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

