Main Electricity Lines Disrupted following Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

May 15, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli warplanes attacked hundreds of 'targets' in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company warned of the collapse of vital sectors in the Gaza Strip as a result of the acute shortage of energy as Israeli warplanes continued for the sixth day bombarding the besieged strip.

The company appealed to all relevant parties to intervene urgently to stop the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The company announced today that eight main electricity feeder lines of the 10 power lines coming from the Israeli side have been severally disrupted, as a result of the Israeli ongoing bombardment of large areas in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

