Main Electricity Lines Disrupted following Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company warned of the collapse of vital sectors in the Gaza Strip as a result of the acute shortage of energy as Israeli warplanes continued for the sixth day bombarding the besieged strip.

UN: 10,000 Palestinians have had to leave their homes in Gaza. They're sheltering in schools, mosques during a pandemic w/ limited access to water, food, health services. Hospitals & access to water+sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sun — Dalia Hatuqa (@DaliaHatuqa) May 14, 2021

The company appealed to all relevant parties to intervene urgently to stop the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Catholics in Gaza. Saying mass w/ no electricity. Israeli bombs hitting everywhere. An apartment building destroyed. A teacher at the Catholic school was given 10 minutes to evacuate. She was 7 months pregnant & went into labor delivering twins. This is the life of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/Bvdb6xEhZp — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) May 13, 2021

The company announced today that eight main electricity feeder lines of the 10 power lines coming from the Israeli side have been severally disrupted, as a result of the Israeli ongoing bombardment of large areas in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)