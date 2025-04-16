Ben Gvir Raids Ibrahimi Mosque under Heavy Guard, amidst Muslim Worshipper Ban

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Minister Ben Gvir entered the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron with heavy security, performing religious rituals while Israeli occupation authorities barred Muslim access.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir raided the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), occupied West Bank, under heavy security, while Israeli authorities closed the mosque to Muslim worshippers.

The far-right extremist Israeli minister addressed a gathering of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers who had raided the mosque and performed Talmudic dances in its courtyards.

Ben-Gvir stated in his speech that Israel is going through difficult times and that elements within the Shin Bet are attempting to politically eliminate him to change the elected government.

Ben-Gvir participated with dozens of settlers in performing Talmudic rituals inside the Ibrahimi Mosque, Palestinian media sources confirmed.

Closure

This occurred as Israeli occupation authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers on Tuesday, coinciding with the Jewish Passover holiday, and opened it to settlers for two days.

Akram al-Tamimi, Director of Mosques at the Hebron Endowments Directorate, reported that Israeli authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Passover.

Al-Tamimi stated that Israeli authorities opened all sections of the mosque to Israeli settlers.

He pointed out that the closure includes the surrounding area of the mosque, where Palestinians are prevented from entering and exiting through military checkpoints amidst heightened security measures.

https://twitter.com/EllenJeanAbare/status/1912212457139105970

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in the Old City of Hebron, which is under Israeli control and home to approximately 400 settlers guarded by around 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

Israel closes the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for 10 days each year during various holidays and opens it to settlers, continuing its temporal and spatial division.

In 1994, following a massacre committed by a Jewish settler against worshippers during dawn prayers, which resulted in the killing of 29 Palestinian worshippers, Israel divided the Ibrahimi Mosque, allocating 63% of its area to Jews, including the prayer call room, and 37% to Muslims.

https://twitter.com/al_almyt64860/status/1912436292006170654

Ben-Gvir

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, is a figure known for his extremist ideology and history of inciting violence against Palestinians.

His political career is marked by inflammatory rhetoric and actions that often provoke heightened tensions, particularly in sensitive religious sites like the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Ben-Gvir’s policies, often perceived as driven by a messianic agenda, are seen as a direct threat to Palestinian rights and contribute to the ongoing violence against Palestinians, including the genocide in Gaza and the deadly violence and ethnic cleansing campaign in the West Bank.

(PC, AA, AJA)