Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in East Jerusalem

August 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Ibrahim Shahwas, 21, was killed by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via social media)

A young Palestinian man was killed on Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces, after raiding his home in the neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim Shahwas, was shot at close range by Isreali forces who broke into his family home.

According to Shaham’s father, Ibrahim, a special army force broke into their house at around three in the morning and immediately opened fire on him and his son.

Ibrahim said that he managed to run back into his room while his son was shot in the head at point blank.

According to Ibrahim, the Israeli army left his son bleeding for 40 minutes before taking him away. They later announced that Shahwas has succumbed to his wounds.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*