Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in East Jerusalem

A young Palestinian man was killed on Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces, after raiding his home in the neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim Shahwas, was shot at close range by Isreali forces who broke into his family home.

Israeli Forces murdered Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham during the raid of his home in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood, north #Jerusalem. According to Shaham's father, they shot him in the head and then detained him.

Israeli forces left him to bleed for more than half an hour, pic.twitter.com/4bp4FOaHFf — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 15, 2022

According to Shaham’s father, Ibrahim, a special army force broke into their house at around three in the morning and immediately opened fire on him and his son.

Ibrahim said that he managed to run back into his room while his son was shot in the head at point blank.

Father of #Palestinian youth Mohammad Shaham breaks down in tears as he talks to journalists on how Israeli forces murdered his son in cold blood after breaking into their home in Kufr Aqab neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem. Credits: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/MD9uSDXPEF — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 15, 2022

According to Ibrahim, the Israeli army left his son bleeding for 40 minutes before taking him away. They later announced that Shahwas has succumbed to his wounds.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)