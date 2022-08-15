Atallah Hanna: Israel Uses Palestinian Blood for Electioneering

August 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Archbishop Atallah Hanna (center) at an anti-Israeli occupation protest in the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), in 2015. (Photo: via MEMO)

The head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem accused Israeli officials on Sunday of using Palestinian blood for electioneering, Al-Watan Voice reported.

“Palestinian blood is not cheap to be used for election campaigns,” Archbishop Atallah Hanna said.

“Palestinians cannot accept that their blood is used for this dirty cause which reflects a lack of humanity and moral values.”

The Zionists factions, the Greek Patriarch added, compete in their hostility and hatred of the Palestinians.

“They conspire against the inalienable Palestinian rights which are not subject to any statute of limitations,” said the Christian leader.

“They kill Palestinians and destroy their property, thinking this is heroism, but it isn’t. This is oppression of the Palestinians, their rights, their freedom and their dignity.”

Archbishop Hanna reiterated that there is no power on earth that is able to undermine the will of the Palestinians, their rights and their cause.

The archbishop hailed the Palestinians and called for them to unite in order to stand together in defense of the Palestinian cause.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

