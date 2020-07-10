A Palestinian young man was shot dead and another one injured last night when Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire at them outside the village of Kifl Hares, west of the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, said the Ministry of Health.

Ibrahim Mustafa Abu-Yaqoub, 34, was shot and critically injured in the neck by occupation forces while he was at the entrance to the village, and was rushed to nearby Salfit Public Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Palestinian citizen Ibrahim Mustafa Yaqoub (33 years old) who was murdered by Zionist occupation soldiers in cold blood few minutes ago, he was shot in the neck, and a friend of him was shot injured. Ibrahim and his friends were jogging inside their own village Kefl Hares pic.twitter.com/cDRyEhy1uu — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) July 9, 2020

The other young man, identified as Mohammad Abdessalam Asaad, 17, was also shot and moderately injured in the foot by the occupation forces. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Isam Abu Yaaqoub, mayor of Kifl Hares, said the Israeli forces opened fire at the two despite posing no real threat to the lives of the former.

Governor of Salfit, Abdullah Kmail, blamed Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for this crime and for fostering a culture of impunity for Israeli troops practicing cold-blooded murder of Palestinian civilians.

His heartbroken mother during his funeral: “Oh sweetheart, take me with you, take me with you son, oh God”, today mother… Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, July 10, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)