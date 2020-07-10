Israeli Forces Disperse Anti-Settlement Protesters near Nablus

Israeli forces dispersed today dozens of non-violent protesters holding a non-violent protest against the Israeli colonial settlement construction, outside the village of Asira ash-Shamaliya, near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Soldiers fired teargas and rubber-coated rounds at Palestinians and international activists while they were demonstrating against the occupation authorities’ plan to confiscate a Palestinian-owned land plot near the village, where illegal Israeli settlers recently set up two caravans apparently in a prelude to establishing a new settlement outpost.

The protesters, who included local civilians and international peace activists, waved the flag of Palestine and chanted slogans that decried Israel’s colonial activities in the occupied Palestinian Territory. They also performed the weekly Friday prayer at the land threatened with Israeli confiscation.

At least two protesters were injured, including the village’s mayor, Hazem Yasin, who sustained fractures in the hand after being hit by a teargas canister. He was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)