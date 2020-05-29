Israeli Forces Open Fire at a Palestinian Vehicle near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces opened fire today at a vehicle driving near the village of Nabi Saleh, to the west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces reportedly fired live shots at the vehicle in mysterious circumstances. According to Israeli media, the soldiers shot the driver, killing him.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the Palestinian driver “tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers”. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Clashes erupted with angry civilians following the shooting incident, and Israeli soldiers fired live shots and rubber-coated rounds at the protesters to disperse them.

A Palestinian man with Down syndrome was injured by a live shot in his foot fired by the soldiers. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)