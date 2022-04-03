Thousands March in Jordan in Support of Palestine

Thousands of protesters marched in Amman on Friday, chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and rejecting Arab normalization with Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jordanians gathered in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in central Amman following Friday prayer, while Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front Murad Adayleh and former Islamic MP Ali Abul Sukkar headed the march.

The participants chanted in support of the Palestinian resistance and called for the continuation of Palestinian action against the Israeli occupation.

#News: #Jordan(ians) gathered in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in central Amman following Friday prayer, while Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front Murad Adayleh and former Islamic MP Ali Abul Sukkar headed the march. #Palestinehttps://t.co/c2rGTJFKG2 — That's Enough (Anti-war Coalition) (@Thatsenough0) April 3, 2022

“With Soul and Blood, we sacrifice for Al-Aqsa Mosque,” protesters chanted. They also chanted for Jordan, the Palestinian resistance and against the Israeli occupation.

Protesters also called for Amman to expel the Israeli ambassador and expressed their rejection of the peace treaty signed between Jordan and Israel in 1994.

“This march rejects the normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab nations that want to consider this entity (Israel) as a normal country,” Adayleh expressed.

Israel’s President met with Jordan King Abdullah in Amman today. Herzog’s office said “King Abdullah condemned the recent terror attacks and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families.”

Herzog told the king: “We must enable everyone to practice their beliefs in safety.” pic.twitter.com/QR1akSCKL7 — Michael Shuval 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelShuval) March 30, 2022

He stressed that the Israeli occupation “is an illegal entity that cannot be accepted by the Arab people, who believe that the Zionist entity would not be able to protect itself from them.”

“Today, the Palestinian resistance deters this enemy and destabilizes it, while the normalisation deals are a stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Adayleh stated.

The march came following two summits held between Israelis and Arabs in Sharm Al-Sheikh and the Nawab, where Jordan was absent despite having a peace treaty with Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog visited Jordan and met with senior officials, including King Abdullah II.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)