Israel’s Former Defense Minister Warns: Map Will Bring ‘Disaster for Israel’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the US-proposed plan, known as ‘Deal of the Century’, saying that “the map is not good for Israel”.

Bennet, like other Israeli right-wing officials, fears that while the US plan will provide Israel with all of its demands, it still creates a possibility for a Palestinian state, though on a much smaller territory than the Palestinian leadership has long demanded.

Pro-annexation Yamina leader Naftali Bennett complains that current annexation map "isn't good for Israel [because] it naturalizes 250,000 Palestinians." Bennett called for "as much territory as possible with as few Arabs as possible." https://t.co/sumdJvE5XZ — Ron Skolnik (@Ron_Skolnik) May 27, 2020

“The map is not good for Israel. It must be corrected,” Bennett said, the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

“For example, the map would apply Israeli law to over a quarter of a million Palestinians,” Bennett added.

Israeli officials, although vying to annex as much Palestinian land as possible, fear that annexation will come at the price of increasing the Palestinian population within the so-called Israel proper.

Israel's former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on the Trump peace plan map: “The map is not good for Israel. It must be corrected. We want maximum territory with minimum Palestinians." pic.twitter.com/dYWrqKarun — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 28, 2020

“We want maximum territory with minimum Palestinians; this (map is) a disaster for Israel,” Bennett also said.

“We will support sovereignty (as in Israel’s annexation plans) if it is in Israel’s interests and does not lead to a Palestinian state.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)