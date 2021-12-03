WATCH: ‘Unity and Resistance’: Ramzy Baroud Delivers Speech at Casa Arabe in Madrid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, delivered a speech at Casa Arabe on Thursday, as part of the Palestine Week, which was organized to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The conference focused on the events that took place in Palestine last May, from the resistance against the forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah to the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, as seen from the point of view of the Palestinian people.

ENGLISH ORIGINAL

Baroud, a historian whose books have focused on reorienting the history of Palestine towards a people-centered narrative, known as people history, traced the history of the events through the prism of a renewed sense of unity and the strong resistance movement that came into being.

SPANISH INTERPRETATION

Baroud’s presentation was facilitated in an interview form conducted by Spanish journalist Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal, coordinator of the Middle East and North Africa Panel at the Alternativas Foundation, and Karim Hauser, Casa Árabe’s International Relations Coordinator.

Baroud also discussed his forthcoming book ‘Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out’, co-edited jointly with Israeli historian Professor Ilan Pappé.

A day earlier, Baroud also delivered a lecture at the Universidad Complutense in Madrid, Spain’s largest university.

(The Palestine Chronicle)