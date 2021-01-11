Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishermen, Farmers in Gaza

Israeli navy today opened fire at Palestinian fishermen in the northern Gaza shore, while soldiers targeted farmers working in their lands in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli navy opened fire at the fishermen’s boats as they were sailing three nautical miles in the Sudaniya coast, northwest of the city of Gaza, forcing them to leave the area and return to shore to avoid being hit or their boats damaged.

Israeli forces stationed at military sites behind the borderline to the east of the city of Khan Younis, opened fire towards farmers as they were plowing their lands, and shepherds as well.

No casualties were reported, however.

Israeli occupation forces target Gaza fishermen, farmers, and shepherds on a daily basis.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)