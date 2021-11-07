Israeli Forces Raid Al-Bireh, Injure Two Palestinian Teenagers

Israeli occupation soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Two Palestinian teenagers sustained injuries by Israeli gunfire Saturday night, one of them seriously as Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters during the clashes in the city, injuring two 16-year-old Palestinian teenagers.

One of the two teens was hit with a bullet in the head, and his condition was described as serious. The teen is undergoing surgery for his injury at Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah.

During the raid, the Israeli army raided several homes in the city, but no arrests were reported.

Almost on a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces carry out raids targeting populated Palestinian communities for arrests or searches.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

