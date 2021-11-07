Palestinian Prisoners Reject Food in Solidarity with Hunger-Striking Detainees

Thousands of Palestinian political prisoners have decided to reject lunch and dinner on Sunday, in solidarity with six fellow detainees who have been on hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Six Palestinian prisoners remain on hunger strike in protest of their indefinite administrative detention – without a charge or trial – including Kayed Fasfou,s who has been on hunger strike for 116 days.

The other prisoners are Miqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 109 days, Alaa Aaraj (92 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (82 days), Ayyad Hureimi (46 days) and Lo’ai al-Ashqar (28 days).

"Today, Miqdad is struggling for life. He hopes to return to his home. He deprived himself of food to enjoy life and regain freedom. There must be an urgent intervention to save Miqdad’s life."#FreeThemAllhttps://t.co/qylSDyuBqh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 1, 2021

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Detainees Affairs Commission, told WAFA that the health conditions of the hunger strikers are very critical, especially Fasfous and Qawasmeh who have been in hospital following a serious deterioration in their health conditions, including irregular heartbeats and serious decline in body fluids and vitamins.

The six prisoners have been demanding an end of their detention without charge or trial and based on the so-called secret file which even their lawyers are not allowed to view.

On October 14, the Israeli High Court issued a verdict freezing the administrative detention of Fasfous, who is being treated at Israel’s Barzilai Medical Center due to his critical health condition. However, a week later, an Israeli court reinstated his administrative detention, without charge or trial, despite the serious deterioration in his health.

Several Palestinian political prisoners have been on hunger strikes in Israeli jails for more than 100 days as they protest against their administrative detention and harsh prison conditions. https://t.co/620H1Izb5Z — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) November 4, 2021

Also on October 6, an Israeli court issued a verdict freezing the administrative detention of Qawasmeh. However, on Thursday, the court reinstated the detention order.

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the Israeli military to hold Palestinians in prisons indefinitely based on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)