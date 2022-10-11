Palestine Calls on United Nations to Provide Special Protection to Palestinian Children

In a letter, the State of Palestine called on the United Nations Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Secretary-General to provide special protection for Palestinian children, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“Since the beginning of 2022, Israel, the occupying Power, has willfully killed over 44 Palestinian children and minors,” the letter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates read.

JUST IN: #BNNPalestine Reports. Palestine has called on the United Nations Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Secretary-General to provide them with special protection for their children. #Palestine #Politics pic.twitter.com/fxgKY6Q4Nb — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 10, 2022

“Deliberately aiming at the upper parts of their bodies, Israeli soldiers are applying Israel’s infamous shoot-to-kill policy that has resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinian children. These appalling crimes took place days following the killing of 7-year-old Rayan Suliman by sheer terror of the Israeli occupation soldiers,” the letter added.

“Israel deliberately targets Palestinian children and minors with the stated aim of killing and maiming them, thus, denying them their right to life.”

“Palestinian children are entitled to their human rights, to protection, to health, to dignity, and to peace. They are not an exception to these global rules,” the letter continued.

Over the past few days, Israel has killed over five Palestinian children and youth, including Adel Adel Daud, 14, Mahdi Ladadwa, 17, Mahmoud Sous, 17, Fayez Khaled Damdoum, 17, and Ahmad Draghmeh, 19.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)